On July 20, a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants was put into scheduled repair, which reduced the available capacity in the power system.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The dispatch center of Ukrenergo attracts all power plants available in the power system, which are in operation, but their volume is significantly limited. The situation is also complicated by the fact that today another unit of a nuclear power plant has been put into scheduled repair. A large-scale repair campaign is ongoing at many power plants: thermal and hydroelectric power plants are being restored after damage from Russian attacks, nuclear ones are being restored in scheduled repairs," the report said.

Ukrenergo calls for economical use of electricity given the limited capacity of the power system to cover significant consumption in the evening.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo recorded a summer record for electricity consumption on July 19.