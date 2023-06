The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company opened the sale of tickets for women's compartments in pilot mode.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The sale will take place exclusively in the Ukrzaliznytsia mobile application... Trains with women's compartments available for purchase will be marked accordingly in the application, and boarding in such compartments will be open only to women and children under the age of 6. The fare in women's compartments does not differ from ordinary, the number of tickets per order is limited to four as well," the message says.

It is noted that during the pilot period, women's compartments will appear on 4 long-haul flights, which are among the leaders in terms of the number of registered complaints and conflict cases since the beginning of the year:

No. 81 Kyiv - Uzhhorod, No. 41 Dnipro - Truskavets, No. 75 Kyiv - Kryvyi Rih and No. 15 Kharkiv - Yasinia.

Women's compartments in these trains are already on sale for trips from June 30.

"We are moving from hype to business. As promised, we are introducing women's compartments in an experimental mode. Next, we will look at the demand and make a decision on scaling this project to a larger number of night flights. We are also working on strengthening safety in trains, we will soon announce several more solutions," Yevhen Liashchenko, chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Ukrzaliznytsia announced the testing of women's compartments for several months.