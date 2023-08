Trading volume on PFTS up 28% to UAH 18.3 billion in July

In July, the trading volume on the PFTS stock exchange increased by 28% to UAH 18.3 billion month over month (UAH 13.3 billion).

The PFTS stock exchange announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-July 2021, the total volume of trading on PFTS amounted to UAH 150.9 billion (285% of the level of the same period in 2022 or 167% of the level in 2022), which is equal to 60% of the total volume of trading of organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

In the trading structure for July, the share of state bonds was 96.4% (UAH 17.6 billion), corporate bonds - 2.7% (UAH 0.5 billion), bonds of a foreign state - 0.9% (UAH 0.17 billion).

19.6% of transactions were concluded in the "application market," 74.9% of transactions were concluded in the "quotation market" (including address transactions), 5.5% of transactions were concluded in repo modes and auctions for initial placement of securities.

In July 2023, 40 bidders at PFTS entered into transactions with 44 issues of securities (government domestic loan bonds - 31, government foreign loan bonds - 2, corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers - 7, bonds of a foreign state - 4).

In January-July of this year, 47 bidders entered into agreements with 84 issues of securities (government domestic loan bonds - 53, government foreign loan bonds - 3, shares of foreign issuers - 1, shares of Ukrainian issuers - 6, corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers - 12, bonds of a foreign state - 9).

In July, for the second time this year, a public placement of corporate bonds took place on the Ukrainian securities market.

PFTS placed 100,000 pieces of interest-bearing bonds of NovaPay Credit LLC with a face value of UAH 1,000 with a maturity date of July 27, 2026.

The interest rate on the bonds was set at 20%.

Among the 31 issues of government bonds with which transactions were concluded in July, 9 issues were with repayment dates in 2023 (UAH 3 billion), 12 issues - with repayment dates in 2024 (UAH 7.3 billion), 5 issues - with repayment dates in 2025 (UAH 4.3 billion), 3 issues - with repayment dates in 2026 (UAH 1.4 billion), and 2 issues - with repayment dates in 2027 (UAH 1.6 billion).

Since July 26, the PFTS has begun trading in foreign currency denominated government domestic loan bonds.

In July 2023, the volume of exchange contracts with government bonds, executed in the currency of denomination, amounted to USD 78 million and EUR 0.3 million (16% of the total trading volume).

The PFTS stock exchange is one of the largest organizers of securities trading in Ukraine.

As of August 1, 2023, the number of PFTS stock exchange members admitted to trading was 53: 31 banks and 22 financial companies.

LLC DM BROK (EDRPOU - 35587917, member code in the PFTS trading system - DMBRK) is a new participant in PFTS bidding.

351 issues of securities were allowed to trade on PFTS, of which 117 issues of securities were on the exchange register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2023, the total volume of trading on the PFTS stock exchange decreased by 50% to UAH 14.3 billion over May 2023.

Since 1997, the PFTS index has been the official index of Ukraine in the S&P Emerging Markets.

PFTS is a corresponding member of the World Federation of Exchanges and a member of the International Association of Exchanges.