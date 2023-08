42 settlements in Donetsk Region cut off as result of shelling

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk Region, 42 settlements were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the shelling, 9,500 consumers were left without electricity in the Kharkiv Region. In the Donetsk Region, 42 settlements were cut off. Also, part of the consumers in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions were cut off. Repair crews work where the security situation allows. In general, per day energy companies restored almost 12,000 consumers. Most of them are in the Donetsk Region," the report says.

In Kherson, 11,400 consumers, who were disconnected due to flooding, remain without electricity.

In the Sumy Region, 3 settlements were cut off due to bad weather.

As a result of technological violations, part of the consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk Region remain without electricity.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 2,980 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 31, there was a sudden release of coal from the bottom of a coal mine in the Donetsk Region, after which three miners went missing, later one of them - a driver of mining machines - was found without signs of life.