The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) imposed an anti-dumping duty of 49.81% on glass importers originating in Belarus for 5 years.

This is stated in the message of the law firm Ilyashev and Partners, which represents the interests of the association of glass industry enterprises Sklo Ukrainy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Based on the results of consideration of the association's complaint, on July 13, 2023, the ICIT decided to apply an anti-dumping duty for five years in the amount of 49.81% to the goods with the following description: glass containers (cans for canning, bottles) for food products and beverages with a nominal capacity of 0.15 liters or more but less than 2.5 liters and jars of colored glass with a nominal capacity of more than 0.33 liters but less than 1 liter.

The decision of the ICIT entered into force on August 2, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, Ukraine imposed a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 31.37% on the import of glass containers from Belarus.