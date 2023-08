Ukraine receives 589 million cubic meters of gas from EU and Moldova in July

In July, the flow of natural gas to Ukraine amounted to 589 million cubic meters, of which more than 99% were stored in the "customs warehouse" and short-haul modes.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian GTS Operator, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the main volumes were imported for storage in Ukraine by non-resident traders.

Thus, 223.8 million cubic meters came from Hungary (38% of total inflows to Ukraine in July), Moldova – 142.9 million cubic meters (24%), Slovakia – 119.6 million cubic meters (20%), Poland – 102.8 million cubic meters (18%).

"Against the background of more than 85% filling of European gas storage facilities, European traders became more active using Ukrainian gas infrastructure. In July, gas injection in the customs warehouse and short-haul modes showed the highest figures since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Moreover, in 2023, gas injection by non-residents started earlier than last year," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a new route for importing gas to Ukraine appeared in July.