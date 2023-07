New route for import of gas to Ukraine has appeared - GTS Operator of Ukraine

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has set the tariff for natural gas transportation services through the Oleksiyivka entry point at USD 4.45 (without VAT) per 1,000 cubic meters per day from July.

This is stated in the message of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Energy Commission notes that this decision provides an opportunity for natural gas market participants to use the entry point at the Oleksiyivka interstate connection for the transportation of natural gas from the Republic of Moldova to Ukraine, including for the storage of natural gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities, as well as for the possibility of import of natural gas to Ukraine through the Republic of Moldova's gas transmission system.

"We have received many requests for access to the Oleksiyivka entry point from Moldovan companies and other market participants. This decision expands Moldova's ability to store gas in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, and also expands Moldova's access to the EU market to strengthen the flexibility and energy security of the region," noted Dmytro Lyppa, director general of the GTS Operator of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Moldova allowed all interested companies to use the virtual reverse flow of gas through Ukraine.