Near the occupied Sevastopol in Crimea on the afternoon of August 1, explosions sounded in the Kara-Koba Valley area.

The occupying "governor" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev announced this.

The occupation authorities of Crimea claim that the air defense shot down a drone. When the drone fell, the grass and shrub caught fire. Firefighters at the scene began extinguishing the fire.

It is claimed that the explosion occurred in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Sakharna Holovka in Sevastopol.

The occupation administration promised to tell the details of the incident later.

Journalists of the Crimea. Realities project claim that the explosion occurred in the Kara-Koba Valley. There, the occupiers placed 4 warehouses of weapons, ammunition, equipment and other military stuff.

Locals post videos from the scene of the explosion. There's a plume of smoke going up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, July 1, Moscow was again attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

The attack of drones on Moscow and the acceleration of conscription to the army of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation indicate that the Kremlin is already unable to protect its own population from war.