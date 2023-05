On May 10, the state aid program for the restoration of housing damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression began. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From today, all citizens whose housing received minor damage as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and which has not yet been repaired will be able to use the eVidnovlennia service to receive state assistance for the restoration of their housing. This is primarily about replacing windows or doors, repairing the roof, etc." the message says.

Who can use the service?

All citizens of Ukraine whose housing was damaged as a result of hostilities and is subject to restoration. This applies to apartments, private houses and other residential premises, for example, rooms in a hostel.

Priority will be given to:

participants in hostilities,

people with disabilities due to war,

war veterans,

family members of fallen soldiers,

those mobilized,

large families,

people with disabilities of group I and II,

parents-educators of a family-type orphanage;

caregivers/guardians,

foster parents and foster carers,

orphans and children deprived of parental care.

Citizens who have already renovated their homes cannot currently claim state assistance.

How to get compensation?

A damaged property information report should be filed first, if one has not already been filed. This can be done on the Diia portal or application, as well later through the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services, notaries or the Social Security Directorate.

Next, you need to open a eVidnovlennia specialized account in one of the banks participating in the program. You can open a card in the banking application and at a bank outlet. Currently, the following banks are connected to eVidnovlennia: Monobank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank, A-Bank, FUIB.

After that, you should submit an application for compensation in Diia.

After the application is submitted, the special Commission for consideration of compensation issues, established at the local self-government body, will consider the application, conduct an inspection of the damaged property, enter data about it in the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property and determine the amount to be charged.

The term of considering the application and making a decision on compensation should not exceed 30 calendar days from the date of its submission. After that, the citizen who submitted an application for compensation will receive confirmation and funds for a specialized eVidnovlennia card.

How to use the aid?

Funds can be used to purchase building materials: windows, doors, roofs, as well as to pay for construction works.

It will be possible to spend funds only on construction materials or services of contractors who have the appropriate codes for work, and their sellers have applied for participation in the program through the Diia portal. It will be possible to use the compensation within 1 year from the moment of its accrual.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, announced on the Telegram channel that on May 10, the eVidnovlennia service was launched in the Diia application.

The maximum amount for the restoration of one object is UAH 200,000.

According to the regional military administrations, since February 24, 2022, almost 18,500 multi-story residential buildings and more than 142,000 private estates have been destroyed or damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the procedure for providing state aid for the repair of damaged housing. It provides for the provision of state aid for current housing repairs to citizens whose housing was damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

The Verkhovna Rada provided compensation to citizens for housing that was damaged or destroyed during the war.

The head of the committee on state power, Olena Shuliak, said that in certain cases, it will be possible to receive compensation for housing destroyed after the war.