In July, the Russian aggressors attacked Kyiv with 16 Shahed drones, and all of them were destroyed by air defense units. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Compared to the infernal May, this figure seems insignificant. Not a single Kinzhal, cruise or ballistic missile. But in fact they were. And their number has not decreased. Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr Region, Khmelnytskyi Region... They took the brunt of all Rashist weaponry," the report says.

The authorities asked citizens not to be happy about the July statistics for Kyiv, because the enemy still has enough missiles.

"And it attacks Ukraine every day. And every day the strikes can be directed at Kyiv! Do not ignore the air warning signals. Take care of yourself and your loved ones! And believe in our Victory!" urged the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded an evening video address from the Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by Russian shelling, and announced that Ukraine is looking for air defense systems to protect the South.

On July 26, Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system.

On July 19, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that air defense systems cannot physically block the entire territory of Ukraine from missile attacks.