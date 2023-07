President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of the Ukrainian air defense system. Zelenskyy reported this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Daily selector. Heard the current reports on the supply of weapons and ammunition. There are reinforcements for our air defense system. It will be directed to where it is most needed now," he said.

The President also added that the intelligence reported on the enemy's activity and its immediate plans on the selector, the Security Service of Ukraine - on the course of the latest implementations against the enemy inside the state, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed about offensive and defensive actions along the entire line of contact.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after Russia's shelling of the historic center of Odesa and the port infrastructure, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs to strengthen air defense to protect people, historical heritage and continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.