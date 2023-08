Poltava-Zerno LLC, which is part of the Kernel holding, one of the largest operators in the oil market, became the winner of the auction for the sale of the debtor's property, the Illichivsk Oil Plant (Odesa Region) with an offer of UAH 689.8 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro.Sales system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Illichivsk Oil Plant specializes in the production of crude oil and fats, in October 2021, the Economic Court of the Odesa Region declared the enterprise bankrupt and opened a liquidation procedure against it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023), Kernel increased sales of sunflowerseed oil (including bulk and bottled) by 17%, or by 165,500 tons, to 1.133 million tons compared to the 2021/2022 marketing year.

In May, Namsen Limited (Cyprus) of businessman Andrii Veriovskyi, as a result of share purchase transactions, increased its stake in Kernel by 36% to 74.05%.

The company has a land bank in the amount of more than 600,000 hectares - in 2017, Kernel absorbed Ukrainian Agricultural Investments and completed the implementation of a strategy to increase the land bank.

The company's enterprises produce products under the names of Shchedryi Dar, Stozhar, and Chumak Zolota.

Kernel owns nine oilseed processing factories in Ukraine.