Kernel ups sunflower oil sales by 17% to 1.1 million tons in MY2022/2023

In the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023), Kernel Holding, one of the largest operators on the oil market, increased sales of sunflower oil (including bulk and bottled) by 17%, or 165,500 tons year over year to 1.133 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The group also increased the processing of sunflower seeds for the reporting period by 15%, or by 321,000 tons, to 2.5 million tons.

In 2022/2023, the company reduced grain exports 2.1 times, or by 4.1 million tons, year over year to 3.833 million tons.

Also, during the reporting period, Kernel transferred 4.438 million tons of cargo through its port facilities, down 39% year over year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, Namsen Limited (Cyprus) of businessman Andrii Verevskyi increased its stake in Kernel by 36% to 74.05% as a result of share purchase agreements.

In the 2021/2022 marketing year, Kernel reduced sales of sunflower oil (including bulk and bottled) by 29.2%, or by 399,465 tons, year over year to 967,196 tons.

The company has a land bank of more than 600,000 hectares - in 2017, Kernel absorbed Ukrainian Agrarian Investments and completed the implementation of the strategy to increase the land bank.

The company's enterprises produce products under the names of Shchedryi Dar, Stozhar, and Chumak Zolota.

Kernel owns nine oilseed processing factories in Ukraine.