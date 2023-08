Images of damaged railway bridge between Crimea and Kherson Region appear online

Photos and satellite images of the railway bridge between the occupied Crimea and the Kherson Region, which was seriously damaged as a result of a high-precision strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), are being distributed online.

Satellite images of the damaged railway bridge were shared by Tokyo University professor Hidenori Watanave.

He published two satellite images of the railway bridge taken on July 24 and 30, respectively.

They show that a huge funnel has formed on the northern part of the bridge in the place where the railway track passes.

It should be noted that on July 29, the head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region and a collaborator, Vladimir Saldo, said that the AFU tried to attack the railway bridge between the Kherson Region and Crimea.

According to the collaborator, the Ukrainian military allegedly fired 12 Storm Shadow missiles. At the same time, Russian air defense equipment allegedly shot down all of them.

Saldo said that the debris of the missile allegedly "slightly" damaged the observer's cabin and the contact line.

The photos above contradict Saldo's words because they show significant damage to the railway track.

Earlier on Monday, July 31, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) explained why Russian so-called "war correspondents" and military bloggers were silent about the attack of the AFU on the railway bridge in the Chonhar District of the Kherson Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of June, it became known that the AFU launched a missile attack on the road bridge in the Chonhar area. It connects the occupied Crimea and the Kherson Region.

At the same time, the occupiers later admitted that it would take much longer to repair the road bridge in the Chonhar area than they initially assumed.