Russia destroys about 180,000 tons of grain by shelling of Ukrainian ports over past 9 days

About 180,000 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed as a result of missile and air attacks by the aggressor country of Russia over the past nine days.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The department recalled that after leaving the Black Sea Grain Initiative (grain agreement), Russia carried out a series of air and missile attacks on Ukrainian seaports.

Within just 9 days after the withdrawal from the grain agreement, the Russian occupiers destroyed or damaged 26 facilities of port infrastructure.

5 civilian vessels were also damaged in the seaports that were under Russian attacks.

Besides, the Russian occupiers destroyed about 180,000 tons of grain crops in port storage facilities.

“After withdrawing from the Grain Deal, Russia committed yet another series of war crimes by shelling Ukrainian port cities and grain warehouses. Here is what they've done during the first 9 days. We must stop Russian Hunger Games and ensure global food security now,” the statement reads.

Recall, on July 17, the aggressor country Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In Moscow, their actions were explained by allegedly failing to comply with the Russian terms of the agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent official letters to Turkiye and the UN with a proposal to extend the grain agreement without Russia.

We also reported that according to British intelligence, Russia brought a warship to the Black Sea to intercept ships heading to or from Ukrainian ports.