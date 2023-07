Suspect Humeniuk who blew himself up in court made explosive belt of explosives handed to him under guise of

Ihor Humeniuk, the suspect in the terrorist attacks near the Verkhovna Rada, who blew himself up in the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv, made an explosive belt from parts of explosives that were transferred to him under the guise of medicines right in a pre-trial detention center.

This is stated in the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation found that the defendant Humeniuk had been preparing for a long time to escape from custody.

Accomplices handed him explosives in small parts under the guise of medicines.

He artisanally made the so-called "shahid belt" and several improvised explosive devices.

Humeniuk planned to blow them up inside the court and escape using panic.

Law enforcement officers found that during the stay in the pre-trial detention center and the transportation of the suspect to court, the officials of the detention center and the National Guard neither conducted a personal search of him nor checked his stuff.

In the cell where Humeniuk was held, the remains of two explosives, in particular hexogen, were found.

They are identical to those used in the premises of the Shevchenkivskyi court, notes the SBI.

Five law enforcement officers were handed notices of suspicion.

Three employees of the pre-trial detention center are suspected of official negligence under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a period of 2 to 5 years.

Two National Guard servicemen are suspected of violating the statutory rules of the guard service under Art. 418, Part 3.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a period of 3 to 7 years.

Other persons who contributed to the commission of the crime are also being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, an explosion occurred in the court room in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

The explosion was arranged by the suspect, whose case has been under consideration for 8 years.

He first caused an explosion in a toilet, and then in a convoy room.

During the assault of police workers, the suspect blew himself up.