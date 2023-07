An explosion occurred in the court premises in the Shevchenkivskyi district. An investigative and operational group, special forces, explosives and dog handlers are working at the scene. It was stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Wednesday, July 5.

"Explosion in the court room in Kyiv: law enforcement officers are working at the scene. Police received information that there was an explosion in the court room in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Currently, an investigative and operational group, special forces, explosives and dog handlers are working on the spot," the Ministry of Interior Affairs reports.

According to preliminary data from local Telegram channels, the accused Humeniuk, who committed a terrorist attack under the Rada on August 31, 2015, detonated 3 grenades in a convoy room, drew a gun and took the escort hostage.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko confirmed the explosions and appealed to citizens near the court.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv, there is an accident. Police received a report of an explosion. Police investigative and operational groups, special forces, explosives and other necessary services arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information, the currently unidentified device was blown up by a man who was taken to a court hearing. Details are being established. Stay calm and do not approach the scene. Let the relevant services do their job effectively," Klymenko wrote.

Also, media reminded what kind of explosion Humeniuk staged near the Verkhovna Rada, if information is confirmed that it was he who took hostages in the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv.

Telegram channels continue to release footage from the scene.