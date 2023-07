AFU eliminate another 490 occupiers and 21 artillery systems. General Staff reports enemy losses per day

Russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Monday, July 31, amounted to the 490 of the invaders. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 246,190 troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total enemy combat losses as of July 31, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - 246,190 (+ 490) persons eliminated;

tanks - 4,211 (+ 6) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,188 (+ 10) units;

artillery systems - 4,816 (+ 21);

MLRS - 699 (+ 1) units;

air defense means - 460 (+ 1);

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 311 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 4,017 (+ 6);

cruise missiles - 1347;

ships/boats - 18 units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,292 (+ 17) units;

special equipment - 715 (+ 4) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state Russia plans to replenish its army by 500,000 people due to losses in the war against Ukraine.

In Russia, radio stations were hacked and Putin's appeals about general mobilization due to the invasion of Ukraine were broadcast.

Meanwhile, the state aggressor Russia forcibly mobilized 60,000 men in the occupied territories.