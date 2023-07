Occupiers laying communication cables from Russia to Milove in Luhansk Region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are laying communication cables from the territory of Russia to occupied Milove in the Luhansk Region.

This was noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russia continues to illegally integrate the temporarily occupied territories into its information environment.

"So, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces have arrived in the settlement of Milove, Luhansk Region, to connect the city communication and Internet network to Russian operators - they are laying communication cables from the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Luhansk Region, the occupiers, trying to strengthen control over the population, closed Rubizhne, Kreminna and Sievierodonetsk for entry and exit.

Now you can get there only with local registration or a special pass.

The Western group of troops of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is probably trying to create a buffer zone around the Luhansk Region.

The Russians are converting hospitals and recreation centers in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions into military bases.