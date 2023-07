The aggressor state of Russia forcibly mobilized 60,000 men in the occupied territories.

This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Cherniak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the aggressor state of Russia has forcibly mobilized from 55,000 to 60,000 men into its army in the occupied territories of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the occupiers caught people on the street, simply changed their clothes and sent them to the front.

"This is violent mobilization: the occupiers caught people on the street, they came to the few businesses that were still working and forcibly took people away - they simply changed clothes and sent them to the front. They promised, they said, they would be on the second or third lines, but in fact people ended up on the front lines," said the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine.

Russia is also mobilizing students from the occupied Ukrainian territories into the occupation army.

"A person went to class in the morning and two days later he is already fighting. Strictly speaking, Russia does not consider the residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions to be human beings, so the occupiers do not care, the laws do not apply. The only real possibility (to survive) is immediately, at the first opportunity to surrender," Cherniak noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state of Russia plans to replenish its army by 500,000 people due to losses in the war against Ukraine.

In Russia, radio stations were hacked and "Putin's" appeal about general mobilization due to the invasion of Ukraine was broadcast.