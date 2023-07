Zelenskyy on morning shelling of Kryvyi Rih and Kherson: enemy is stubbornly hitting city centers, but this te

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the morning shelling by the Russians of his native city of Kryvyi Rih and the city of Kherson, noting that the enemy has been stubbornly hitting the city centers in recent days, but this terror does not frighten or break Ukrainians. Zelenskyy wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly hitting the cities, the city centers. They are shelling civilian objects and housing. But this terror will not frighten us or break us. We are working and saving our people," he wrote.

Zelenskyy reported that on the morning of Monday, July 31, the regions of Ukraine were again under fire from the occupiers, who continue to terrorize peaceful cities and people, including Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, residential buildings, the university's educational building were hit, and there were killed and wounded.

The President expressed his condolences to all those who lost relatives and loved ones due to Russian terror. He noted that rescuers and all necessary services are on site and working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that the Russians hit an educational institution and a residential building in Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with a missile, one person was killed, another 10 were injured, and people are under the rubble.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that on the morning of July 31, the Russian occupiers shelled the central part of Kherson with the Grad rocket salvo fire systems, a 60-year-old employee of a utility company was killed, and four more utility workers were injured.