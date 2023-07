Overnight into Monday, July 31, Russian troops hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region. Casualties have been reported.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko.

According to him, there was a hit in Kharkiv in the territory of the Nova Bavaria District, in the warehouses of one of the commercial enterprises.

A man not far from the explosion's epicenter was injured.

The impact also caused a fire in an area of 200 square meters.

Another rocket hit the territory of a private home in the village of Velykyi Burluk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Sumy on Saturday night, one of the buildings of the educational institution was destroyed. On Sunday morning, it became known about two people killed and 20 wounded.

In Sumy, overnight into Sunday, July 30, the demolition of the debris at the site of the Russian missile impact on Saturday was completed.

The educational building of the school was completely destroyed: four floors were simply blown away by a rocket. Dormitories, houses, and even church and Sunday school buildings were damaged.