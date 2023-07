During the past day, July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 480 Russian invaders, 14 tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 30, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 245,700 (+480) persons were eliminated;

tanks - 4,205 (+14) units;

armored combat vehicles - 8,178 (+11) units;

artillery systems - 4,795 (+9) units;

MLRS - 698 (+0) units;

air defense equipment - 459 (+1) units;

aircraft - 315 (+0) units;

helicopters - 311 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 4,011 (+4);

cruise missiles - 1,347 (+0);

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,275 (+28) units;

special equipment - 711 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 30, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, they were destroyed.

In addition, over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out up to 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, on July 29, air defense destroyed four operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.