The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation stated that on the night of July 30, the objects of the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked by 25 Ukrainian drones. They were allegedly shot down. This was reported by the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Thus, the occupiers stated that 16 Ukrainian drones were allegedly destroyed by anti-aircraft fire, another 9 were suppressed by radio-electronic warfare and, failing to reach their goal, they "came into an accident" in the waters of the Black Sea and Cape Tarkhankut.

The invaders added that there were no casualties or damage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 30, the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow, was attacked by three UAVs. There is an injured person.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state said that one UAV was allegedly destroyed in the air over the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow Oblast, the other two were "suppressed by EW means", they fell on the territory of the "Moscow-City".

Flights were prohibited in the airspace of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast. In addition, due to the incident, the capital's Vnukovo airport was closed for departures and arrivals. Later, the airport was restored.