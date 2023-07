Search and rescue operations after Russian attack on house in Dnipro completed - Regional Military Administrat

On June 29, rescuers in Dnipro completed search and rescue operations at the site of a missile attack on a residential high-rise building. As a result of another terrorist attack of the Russian Federation, 9 people were injured, including two teenage children. Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to the official, in addition to the attacked administrative building and high-rise building, 4 more residential buildings were damaged. One is high-rise, the others are two-story. 3 administrative buildings and 7 cars were also affected.

After the rescuers finished their work, the utility workers started work. At the scene of the incident, law enforcement officers set up a point for receiving statements from victims.

Also, as the head of the Regional Military Administration noted, at night the occupiers also hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community with heavy artillery.

"The consequences are being investigated. But the main thing is that the local residents are safe," Lysak clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, July 28, several loud explosions were heard in Dnipro, after which an air alert was announced.