Number of injured in Dnipro after Russian missile attack increased to 9

The number of people injured as a result of the missile attack on Dnipro increased to 9 people, two teenage girls were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Friday, July 28.

"Due to the missile attack on Dnipro, there are already 9 injured. Among them are two children - 14 and 17 years old. They have concussion. Two 20-year-old girls have the same diagnosis," Lysak said.

According to him, the other five injured had lacerations.

Doctors say that the condition of the victims is satisfactory, so they will be treated at home.

We will remind you that earlier today the aggressor country of Russia launched a missile attack on one of the central districts of Dnipro. Two ballistic missiles hit the city.

Missiles hit an apartment building, partially destroying the upper floors of the building, and the building of the regional office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

We also wrote that earlier the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported five injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Dnipro.