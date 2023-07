Russians claim they shot down allegedly Ukrainian missile from S-200 complex over Taganrog

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia said that earlier on Friday, July 28, an allegedly Ukrainian missile from an S-200 anti-aircraft missile system was shot down over Taganrog, Rostov Region.

The corresponding message was published by the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the occupiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly tried to strike at the civil infrastructure of Taganrog.

For this purpose, the Ukrainian military allegedly used an anti-aircraft missile from the S-200 complex, which was allegedly converted to target ground targets.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems shot down a missile in the sky above the city. As a result, its wreckage damaged several buildings and caused civilian casualties.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not give any evidence that it was the Ukrainian missile that was shot down over Taganrog, as well as the fact that the missile was aimed at the city itself.

The governor of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation Vasily Golubev said that allegedly the debris of the missile fell in the area of ​ ​ the Taganrog Art Museum.

The incident allegedly injured 15 people. Seven of them were hospitalized.

Videos made by eyewitnesses at the scene of the explosion in Taganrog are circulating on social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, a powerful explosion thundered in the center of Russian Taganrog. At the site of the explosion, a funnel measuring 5 by 5 meters was discovered.

We also reported that on July 20 in the Ryazan Region of the Russian Federation, an unknown drone attacked the territory of the military airfield of the invaders.

And in early June, a powerful explosion occurred near the airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The Russians use this airfield to launch kamikaze drones in Ukraine.