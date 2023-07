Explosion occurred in Russia near military airfield from where Shaheds were launched at Ukraine

In the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, an explosion occurred near a military airfield. A huge funnel formed in place.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Baza.

The incident occurred in Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to media reports, the size of the funnel is 10 meters in diameter and about 4 meters deep.

The explosion occurred 200 meters from the local airfield. What caused the explosion is still unknown. There are no casualties and no destruction.

At the same time, Telegram channel 112 reports that preliminarily a missile had fallen near the military airfield. Its belonging is being established.

Portal 93.ru reports that at about 4 p.m. residents of Primorsko-Akhtarsk reported a loud explosion, after which a column of black smoke rose into the sky. According to the portal, the explosion occurred in the area of ​ ​ the military airfield.

Telegram channel Baza publishes a photo of the funnel, which was allegedly formed by the explosion. According to Baza, the funnel is about 10 meters in diameter and about four meters in depth.

Telegram channel Mash claims that in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, air defense systems shot down a missile that allegedly tried to attack a fuel and lubricant warehouse on the territory of a military airfield. Other sources have not yet confirmed this.

The governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said there were no victims or casualties.

"There are no victims or casualties. According to preliminary information, residential buildings and infrastructure are not damaged. Now the reasons for what happened are being clarified," he wrote, without specifying what exactly happened.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the launch of the Iranian Shaheds from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in the Russian Federation. In particular, this was discussed on June 29 and 30.