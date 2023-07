President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law on the allocation of UAH 574 million for the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide. This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is noted that on July 27, law No. 9437 was returned to the Rada with the proposals of the President.

Currently, the website of the Rada lacks the text of the President's proposals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the Rada allocated UAH 574 million for the completion of the Holodomor Museum in order to hold official events on the platform of this museum by the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 years.

The bill was introduced by parliamentarians, it was reported at a meeting of the Rada by a MP from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the committee on humanitarian and information policy Mykyta Poturaiev.

In an evening address on July 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he asked Prime-Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider initiating the dismissal of Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko. At the same time, Zelenskyy suggested that Shmyhal find extra-budgetary funds for important cultural projects.

On July 27, the Rada dismissed Tkachenko.