Zelenskyy changes dates of holidays: Ukraine will celebrate Baptism of Rus Day on July 15, Cossack Day - Octob

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the dates of some holidays, in particular, the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus - Ukraine will be celebrated on July 15 instead of July 28, and the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks - October 1 instead of October 14.

This is stated in decree No. 455 of July 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From now on, the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus - Ukraine will be celebrated on July 15 instead of July 28 (it is celebrated on the day of the memory of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Volodymyr - the baptizer of Kyivan Rus).

This year, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood was last celebrated on July 28, from next year it will be celebrated together with the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus - Ukraine on July 15.

The Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks is celebrated according to the Orthodox calendar on the day of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God, from now on October 1 instead of October 14.

The Defender of Ukraine Day is now called the Defenders of Ukraine Day and will be celebrated on October 1 instead of October 14, together with the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks.

From now on, Ukrainians will mark the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language on October 27 instead of November 9.

It is celebrated according to the Orthodox calendar on the day of commemoration of the Venerable Nestor the Chronicler.

From now on, the All-Ukrainian Day of Cultural Workers and Masters of Folk Art will be celebrated on November 9, together with the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language.

From now on, Adoption Day will be celebrated on September 17 instead of September 30, it coincides with the Christian holiday of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia.

Family Day will be celebrated annually on May 15 - International Family Day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada changed the dates of public holidays, now the following holidays are set: the Day of Ukrainian Statehood on July 15 instead of July 28, Defenders Day - October 1 instead of October 14, Christmas - December 25 instead of January 7.

The dates of these holidays are tied to church holidays and have been changed since the Orthodox Church of Ukraine switched to the New Julian calendar.

In May, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine officially switched to celebrating Christmas according to the New Julian calendar, namely December 25.

In addition, Baptism of the Lord will now be celebrated by OCU believers on January 6, and the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God on October 1.