Invaders cling to every centimeter. Syrskyi speaks about situation at frontline

The situation on the Bakhmut axis is now tense, but the Ukrainian military is gradually moving forward.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has announced this.

Bakhmut axis

"The situation on the Bakhmut axis is very tense, but we are gradually moving forward and liberating our lands. The enemy bitterly clings to every centimeter, conducts intensive artillery and mortar fire," he said.

According to Syrskyi, in these conditions, the counter-battery struggle has now come to the fore in the actions of Ukrainian forces.

To support its troops in the area of ​ ​ Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriivka, the enemy concentrated a significant amount of artillery.

"Destroying it is one of the main tasks for our troops," the military added.

Lyman-Kupiansk axis

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy constantly attacks, using its most professional units.

"Every day we repel numerous assaults on these axes. We haven’t lost a single position,” Syrskyi stated.

Recall that last day the Armed Forces destroyed another 560 invaders, 14 AFVs and 30 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, Russian occupation troops continue to throw newly mobilized troops into battle without prior combat training.