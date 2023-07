The Russian occupying forces continue to throw newly mobilized servicemen into battle without prior combat training.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from its morning summary.

Thus, about 110 mobilized servicemen from the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation arrived at the training camp of one of the divisions of the Russian occupation forces in the settlement of Rohove, Luhansk Region.

When they were issued with equipment and weapons, the Russian command informed the newly arrived personnel that they would be included in the assault units and would shortly be sent to the area to perform combat missions on the contact line.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that among the personnel of the occupying forces of the aggressor state of Russia, panic continues to spread. Most of the newly trained servicemen are trying to avoid being sent to the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, July 27, amounted to 590 occupiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 244,270 soldiers.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the Ukrainian military had recaptured half of the territory that Russia had seized since the start of the full-scale invasion.