Metinvest Group's Zaporizhstal Metallurgical Plant is confident that the steel made at the enterprise is suitable for the manufacture of a trident on the shield of the Motherland monumental sculpture.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are sure that the steel made at Zaporizhstal is suitable for the manufacture of trident. The plant does not agree with the conclusions of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the defect act provided. We consider the claims made to be biased and baseless and will defend the honor of the Ukrainian manufacturer and Ukrainian steel. Understanding the importance of the project, we will continue to fulfill all our obligations as a partner in the manufacture of a new trident. Zaporizhstal, at the request of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, provided all steel for the manufacture of the coat of arms for free and paid for the development of a project to replace the Soviet symbol," the statement said.

According to the report, the Ministry of Culture and the general contractor of the project, the Osnova LLC, identified two types of metal for the manufacture of the trident: Zaporizhstal’s 1.7 mm thick stainless steel and 1.5 mm thick foreign steel.

At the same time, the key requirements of the project contractor to the manufacturer of Ukrainian steel were the complete conformity of the metal to the AISI 321 steel brand: the thickness of the stainless steel 1.7 mm and the complete conformity of the metal to the 12Х18Н10Т steel brand, which was used to erect the monument in 1981.

The ingot of the corresponding steel grade was rolled to the design one, agreed with the contractor with a thickness of 1.7 mm at the Zaporizhstal production facilities.

At the same time, according to the requirements of the general contractor, the mill’s roll did not undergo additional processing of the metal surface, since the contractor obliged to perform these works independently on its own equipment.

It is noted that the first batch of steel manufactured in accordance with the requirements of the general contractor was transferred on June 29 free of charge, in compliance with the agreements reached within the framework of a public-private partnership.

"Any minor thickness deviations in the rolled stock delivered to the contractor are regulatory and remain within the permissible error limit, which the contractor has been warned of in advance. We are ready to conduct an independent examination of the quality of steel from Zaporizhstal. During the incoming inspection by the contractor to Zaporizhstal, no acts of defect, claims or other documents were announced or transferred that would certify the non-conformity of the stainless steel to the established quality standards, mechanical or chemical parameters. It seems that inconsistencies of rolled products and the impossibility of its use in the reconstruction project of the Motherland Monument were discovered by the manufacturer of Ukrainian steel from the statement of the Ministry of Culture of July 25," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Ministry of Culture announced that the trident on the Motherland Monument shield would be made of European metal, since the steel provided by the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant does not meet technical requirements.

The coat of arms of the USSR is planned to be replaced with a trident on the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv for UAH 28 million before the Independence Day of Ukraine on August 24.