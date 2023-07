The Verkhovna Rada exempted thermal imaging monoculars equipped with an infrared detector, binoculars with a rangefinder function, and anti-drone guns from customs duties and value added tax (VAT). This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament passed bills 9467 and 9468, where I had the honor to be the first author. This exemption from customs duty and VAT of thermal imaging monoculars equipped with an infrared detector with a built-in camera function and binoculars with a rangefinder function. Also added anti-drone guns to the exemption from VAT and customs duties," he said.

According to his words, 294 and 301 MPs voted for bills 9467 and 9468, respectively.

Zhelezniak, commenting on the adopted bills, noted that due to the synchronization of codes with the European Union, there was a problem with the import of very high-tech thermal imagers for special forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from VAT and customs duties the import of components for the production of drones during martial law.

At the beginning of February of this year, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from VAT and customs operations the importation of drones, thermal imagers and walkie-talkies into Ukraine.