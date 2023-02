Rada Exempts Imports Of Drones, Thermal Imagers And Radios From VAT And Duties

The Verkhovna Rada has exempted from VAT and duties operations for the import into Ukraine of drones, thermal imagers and radios.

331 and 326 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bills No. 8360 and 8361-d as a whole, respectively, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

These bills were developed together with volunteer organizations.

Operations to import drones, radios, collimators, night vision sights, thermal imagers, night vision devices and monoculars into the customs territory of Ukraine are exempt from taxation by value added tax and import duty.

