140,000 consumers in 420 settlements were left without electricity due to bad weather.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to bad weather, the power transmission line at one of the hydroelectric power stations was disconnected, due to which the load on the station decreased from 210 MW to 0. After a short period of time, the load was restored. Also, due to a thunderstorm, the line of the operator of the Ukrenergo electricity transmission system 330 kV in the Sumy Region was turned off. More than 140,000 subscribers in 420 settlements in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv Regions remain there without power. Most of them are in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, where 165 settlements are without power, more than 66,000 consumers are without power," the message says.

In the Donetsk Region, 12 settlements were cut off due to shelling.

"Part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without power. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. In total, more than 40,000 consumers were restored to power during the day. Most of them are consumers in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," the message says.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 3,534 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, 260,000 consumers in more than 700 settlements were left without electricity due to bad weather.