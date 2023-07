260,000 consumers in more than 700 settlements left without electricity due to bad weather - Energy Ministry

260,000 consumers in more than 700 settlements were left without electricity due to bad weather.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to bad weather, main lines of the electricity transmission system operator NEC Ukrenergo were de-energized in the Poltava, Lviv, Odesa, Kyiv Regions. At the 330 kV substation in the Zhytomyr Region, the autotransformer was disconnected, there were no power outages. Also, due to adverse weather conditions, interstate connection lines were disconnected with Moldova and Poland. In total, 260,000 consumers in more than 700 settlements in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv Regions were left without electricity," the message reads.

According to the report, the Kyiv Region was the most affected by the bad weather, where 239 settlements were cut off, and almost 98,000 consumers were left without electricity.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, due to technological violations, 27 settlements were cut off, and 7,500 consumers were left without electricity.

In the Donetsk Region, 13 settlements were cut off due to shelling.

"Also, a coal mine, where workers were underground, was left without power. The miners were successfully brought to the surface. Some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without power. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. In general, more than 40,000 consumers were restored to power during the day," the report says.

It is noted that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 2,585 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, due to bad weather, more than 200 settlements in 11 regions were cut off.