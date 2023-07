President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on their last birthdays and presented gifts. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I had the opportunity to congratulate the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi (he was born on July 8) and the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi (he was born on July 26). I awarded General Zaluzhnyi with an honorary firearm. Colonel General Syrskyi was presented a picture that reflects the feat of Ukrainian soldiers and respect for them," he said.

Zelenskyy announced this while talking about the visiting meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday, July 27, in Dnipro.

According to Presidential Decree No. 453 of July 26, Zaluzhnyi was awarded with an honorary firearm for outstanding personal merits in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, strengthening the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian state, exemplary performance of military duty, honor and valor revealed.

Zaluzhnyi was born on July 8, 1973 in Novohrad-Volynskyi (now Zviahel), Zhytomyr Region, this year he turned 50 years old, he has been the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since July 27, 2021.

Syrskyi was born on July 26, 1965 in the village of Novinki, Vladimir Region of Russia, this year he turned 58 years old, he has been the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2019; commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, July 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a visiting meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff in Dnipro, reviewed the situation at the front, providing troops with ammunition and strengthening of air defense.

Zelenskyy, talking about the visiting meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff in Dnipro, also said that the comprehensive inspection of territorial staffing and social support centers (military commissariats) is coming to an end, and 11 regions are under special control.