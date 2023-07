Zelenskyy holds visiting Staff meeting in Dnipro, provision of troops with ammunition and reinforcement of air

On Thursday, July 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a visiting meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff in Dnipro, reviewed the situation at the front, providing troops with ammunition and strengthening of air defense. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A working day has begun in the Dnipro. Visiting Staff meeting in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops. The situation at the front, the course of offensive and defensive operations. Reports of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi, commanders Tarnavskyi and Syrskyi. Intelligence data - Budanov. Vigilant attention to the supply of troops with ammunition. Reports of the deputy Minister of Defense Zamlynskyi and Commander of Logistics Forces Huliak," he reported.

Zelenskyy added that the effectiveness of the use of existing air defense systems and reinforcement of the air shield was considered at the Staff, taking into account future receipts, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The President also noted that the comprehensive inspection of territorial staffing and social support centers (military commissariats) is coming to an end, and 11 regions are under special control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense.