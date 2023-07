The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has exempted Verkhovna Rada Member Maksym Pashkovskyi (Servant of the People) from criminal liability for the non-declaration of a valuable apartment.

The court made such a decision on July 21, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered Pashkovskyi's request to exempt him from criminal liability for committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and close criminal proceedings on grounds of expiry of the statute of limitations.

The petition was considered within the framework of the appeal of the prosecutor's office against the HACC verdict of March 16, by which Pashkovskyi was found not guilty of declaring false information (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Based on the results of the consideration, the panel of judges granted the request of the MP and exempted him on the basis of Paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 49 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine from criminal liability in connection with the expiration of the statute of limitations, and closed the criminal proceedings on the basis of Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - in connection with the exemption of the accused from criminal liability.

The decision entered into force, but can be appealed in the Cassation Criminal Court as part of the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court acquitted the MP from the Servant of the People Pashkovskyi.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Pashkovskyi about the suspicion of declaring false information, namely, the non-advertising of an apartment worth UAH 2 million.