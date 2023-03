The High Anti-Corruption Court has acquitted another Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction - Maksym Pashkovskyi, who was accused of not declaring the rent of an apartment in Kyiv.

The court announced the corresponding verdict on Thursday, March 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Pashkovskyi Maksym Ihorovych is found not guilty of committing a criminal offense," the judge announced.

The MP was acquitted because his actions did not constitute a criminal offense.

At the same time, the court did not cancel the fines imposed on Pashkovskyi for failure to appear in court.

The verdict can be appealed within 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court allowed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to forcibly bring MP Pashkovskyi to the meeting on March 16.

The NACB and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Pashkovskyi about the suspicion of declaring false information, namely, not declaring the rent of an apartment worth UAH 2 million.