The President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit today.

This follows from a statement by his office, the South Korean agency Yonhap reports.

The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Kim Keon-hee, arrived in Ukraine on the morning of July 15 from Poland. The President of South Korea visited the place of mass killings in Bucha near Kyiv. He is also scheduled to visit Irpin, in particular, a peaceful residential area that has suffered large-scale rocket attacks. Before the meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he plans to lay a wreath at the monument to the soldiers.

It is indicated that this visit was the end of a two-stage trip, during which he previously visited Lithuania, where he participated in the NATO summit, and then visited Poland on an official visit.