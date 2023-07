Fleet of elite cars of former Odesa military commissar Borysov arrested

Based on the materials of the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the court seized the property, money and bank accounts of the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military registration and enlistment office) Yevhen Borysov and his family members.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SBI.

Among the properties arrested are:

Land plots with a total area of ​ ​ more than 2 hectares in the Odesa Region Two houses in Odesa with a total area of ​ ​ more than 420 square meters Home ownership in Odesa with an area of ​ ​ 78.5 hectares Two apartments and 1/3 of an apartment in Odesa Toyota Land Cruiser, 2023 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQV, 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400, 2021 Porsche Macan GTS, 2016 Audi A6, 1999, and more.

At the same time, trying to prevent arrest, Borysov's relatives tried to take part of the property abroad.

When trying to cross the border at the Palanka - Maiaky - Udobne checkpoint, a 2016 Porsche Macan GTS vehicle was stopped.

As established by the SBI, the vehicle is registered to Borysov's sister-in-law and passes as physical evidence in the case of the ex-military commissar.

Now the investigation has reason to believe that the vehicle was acquired illegally.

The vehicle has been seized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court arrested the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov and assigned a bail of UAH 150 million.

Property in Spain for millions of dollars was found at the former Odesa military commissar.