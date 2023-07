The Pecherskyi District Court has arrested the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov and set a bail of UAH 150 million.

The court made such a decision on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A preventive measure was selected for the former Odesa military commissar - detention with the possibility of posting bail.

Having considered the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Southern Region, the court chose for the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days with a bail of UAH 150 million.

Prosecutors in court applied for the election of an uncontested preventive measure - detention - for him.

Borysov is suspected of illegal enrichment and violation of the order of military service.

On July 24, the State Bureau of Investigation employees together with prosecutors of the PGO in Kyiv detained the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the center of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Odesa ex-military commissar Borysov tried to escape, changed phones and cars.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention revealed the facts of illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov for UAH 188 million.