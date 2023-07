Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said Ukraine has a number of available capabilities to continue its counteroffensive operations.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin stated this during a press conference in Papua New Guinea, CNN reports.

Austin did not comment on the status of the counteroffensive or specific battlefield details but said that Ukraine has been “preserving manpower and equipment,” even as their forces deliberately work their way through minefields and other obstacles.

"They still have a lot of combat power,” the Pentagon chief said.

He stressed that Ukraine’s western allies “can expect that [Ukraine] will continue to press.”

According to him, Ukraine is well prepared to achieve success on the battlefield.

Recall that the British Ministry of Defence said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is going according to plan, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are showing due caution.

According to the General Staff, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking on three axes, namely on the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdiansk ones. Ukrainian soldiers are getting entrenched at the reached borders, work with artillery on the identified enemy targets.