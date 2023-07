AFU conducting offensive on 3 axes, advance near Staromayorske and attack near Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue attacks in the Bakhmut area. Our defenders also advanced in the area of the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

According to him, Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations on three axes of the front, namely in the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes. Ukrainian soldiers are entrenched at the reached borders and work with artillery on the identified enemy targets.

"They were successful in the Staromayorske area; they are consolidating on the achieved boundaries. At the same time, the enemy continues to put up strong resistance, moves units, and actively uses reserves," the spokesman said.

The AFU are also conducting offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut.

In addition, the AFU are restraining the advance of Russian troops on the Kupiyansk and Lyman axes.

"The enemy is putting up strong resistance, using reserves, and suffering significant losses. Heavy battles are ongoing. Twenty-eight combat clashes took place over the past day," Kovaliov added.

As earlier reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Ukraine had recaptured half of its territories, which Russia seized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, last day the AFU successfully repelled Russian attacks on the Avdiyivka axis, as well as east of Stupochky and near Dyliyivka on the Bakhmut axis, under heavy fire from aviation and artillery.