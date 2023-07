Ukraine condemns the coup d'état in Niger. This is announced in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine strongly condemns the coup d'état in the Republic of Niger and closely monitors the further development of events. We emphasize the need to comply with the national legislation of Niger and the norms of international law, categorically reject any attempts to forcefully, illegitimately change the constitutional order," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry notes that political and institutional stability in Niger is important in the context of efforts to overcome security challenges in the Central African and Sahel region.

According to media reports, in Niger, a group of soldiers announced on national television that the country's President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power, the country's borders were closed, and a curfew had been imposed. According to the media, the reason for the mutiny could be Bazoum's intention to release the commander of the presidential guard, General Omar Tchiani.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to involve African countries in the Peace Formula.

In July 2022, Zelenskyy appointed the former Ambassador to Algeria, Maksym Subkh, as a special representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa.

Ukraine is trying to consolidate political support from the countries of the Global South against the background of Russian aggression.