Invaders for second day in a row trying to strike at airfield in Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Region - A

For the second day in a row, Russian invaders have been attacking Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi Region, where an airfield is located.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As you can see, Shaheds were 100% destroyed. Again, the Starokostiantyniv airfield does not give the occupiers rest. Well, not the airfield itself, but our military pilots who strike. You see what good blasts occur in the occupied territories. Therefore, today this airfield is at gunpoint," he said.

Ihnat noted that it was the airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region that was targeted by kamikaze drones on the night of Thursday, July 27, and the enemy also attacked it on the evening of July 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers on the night of Thursday, July 27, attacked Ukraine with 8 strike drones and 2 Kalibr cruise missiles.

All eight Shaheds were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Regions.

On July 26, air defense forces shot down 36 cruise missiles fired by Russia at the territory of Ukraine.

First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin said that during a massive missile strike on Ukraine on July 26, Russian troops sent 4 Kinzhal Kh-47 missiles to the Khmelnytskyi Region, air defense forces repelled this air attack.