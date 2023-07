During the night, Air Defense destroy 8 Shaheds, Kalibrs could not be downed

On the night of July 27, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction with attack UAVs and cruise missiles. Two launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea area and eight Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-136/131 from the direction of Primorsko-Akhtarsk were recorded.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, it is reported that Kalibrs attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa. The air defense forces failed to hit the rockets, so this attack resulted in damage and casualties.

At the same time, all eight Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force in the Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, July 26, air defense forces destroyed 36 cruise missiles of the aggressor state of Russia.

Then the occupiers launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

In the afternoon, three Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed, and around 5 p.m., the enemy attacked from the Caspian Sea region with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles. Launches of 36 missiles from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers were recorded.

In addition, at around 7 p.m., the occupiers raised MiG-31K fighters into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi Region.