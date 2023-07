The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has detained the head of the Rivne Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military registration and enlistment office) Serhii Lutsiuk, who beat a subordinate with a baseball bat.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SBI.

The SBI employees found that the leaders of the Rivne regional and district military registration and enlistment office beat a subordinate and mocked him.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the colonel and lieutenant colonel learned that the driver of a rifle company of one of the military units of the Rivne district military registration and enlistment office plans to report their violations during his service.

The military commissars decided to beat the man to prevent this.

"The head of the Rivne regional military registration and enlistment office beat a soldier, while the head of the district military registration and enlistment office filmed all this on the phone. During the "educational events," the bat went on," the SBI said.

Officials also forced the victim to kneel and "ask for forgiveness."

On July 26, the SBI employees conducted six searches at the place of work, residence and in the vehicles of the leaders of the military registration and enlistment offices.

Mobile phones were found and seized, one of which belongs to the victim.

At the place of residence of Lutsiuk, the SBI employees found a baseball bat with which the man had been beaten.

Eight packages with a white substance that can be amphetamine, and tools for the use of narcotic substances, were found at the head of the Rivne district military registration and enlistment office.

The official has been detained.

He was declared suspected of illegal possession of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale on a large scale (part 2 of article 307 of the Criminal Code).

The sanction of the article provides for a punishment of imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

The head of the regional military registration and enlistment office was announced a suspicion of exceeding power or official powers committed under martial law (part 5 of article 426-1 of the Criminal Code).

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

Lutsiuk was also detained.

An appeal to the investigating judge to elect for the detainees precautions and removal from office was initiated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a comprehensive check of Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support (military registration and enlistment offices) is coming to an end, eleven regions are under special control.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he received preliminary results of inspections of military registration and enlistment offices and called these results "disappointing."

Former Odesa Military Commissar Yevhen Borysov illegally enriched by UAH 188 million.